Gravyfied And Reduced To Slime Premiere New Song & Animated Music Video "The Recycling Of Human Remains"

Sweden's goregrind band Gravyfied And Reduced To Slime premiere a new song and animated music video named “The Recycling Of Human Remains”, streaming via YouTube for you below.

Credits:

Music written and recorded by David Pos Mauritzon

Lyrics and vocals written and recorded by Peter Walter Harg

Mixed and Mastered by David Pos Mauritzon at Soundtornado