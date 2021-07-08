Gravyfied And Reduced To Slime Premiere New Song & Animated Music Video "The Recycling Of Human Remains"
Sweden's goregrind band Gravyfied And Reduced To Slime premiere a new song and animated music video named “The Recycling Of Human Remains”, streaming via YouTube for you below.
Credits:
Music written and recorded by David Pos Mauritzon
Lyrics and vocals written and recorded by Peter Walter Harg
Mixed and Mastered by David Pos Mauritzon at Soundtornado
