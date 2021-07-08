Between The Buried And Me Premiere Animated Music Video For “Fix The Error”
Between The Buried And Me premiere a new music video for “Fix The Error“. The band's latest single features guest drum solos from Mike Portnoy (The Neal Morse Band, ex-Dream Theater), Navene Koperweis (Entheos, ex-Animals As Leaders and Ken Schalk (ex-Candiria). “Fix The Error” is taken from the group’s upcoming full-length “Colors II“, out on August 20th via Sumerian Records.
Tells singer Tommy Rogers:
“We have finally taken our first steps into the world of animation, and it’s a sight to see! As children of the 80’s and 90’s we wanted to encapsulate that feeling we had growing up watching the wacky world of cartoons in that era. It’s uneasy, unsettling, and somehow very fun! Let’s celebrate!”
Catch the band live at the below dates:
08/03 Atlanta, GA – Masquerade
08/04 Richmond, VA – Canal Club
08/05 Philadelphia, PA – TLA
08/06 Washington, DC – Black Cat
08/08 New York, NY – Gramercy
08/09 New York, NY – Gramercy
08/10 Worcester, MA – Palladium
08/11 Hartford, CT – The Webster Theatre
08/13 Poughkeepsie, NY – The Chance
08/14 Rochester, NY – Anthology
08/15 Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls
08/16 Cleveland, OH – Beachland Ballroom
08/17 Detroit, MI – Magic Stick
08/19 St. Louis, MO – Old Rock House
08/20 Chicago, IL – House Of Blues
08/21 Minneapolis, MN – Lyric Theater
08/22 Lawrence, KS – Granada
08/23 Denver, CO – Summit
08/25 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
08/26 Boise, ID – The Knitting Factory
08/28 Seattle, WA – El Corazon
08/29 Portland, OR – Bossanova Ballroom
08/31 Sacramento, CA – Ace Of Spades
09/01 Garden Grove, CA – Garden Grove Amp
09/02 Los Angeles, CA – Teragram
09/03 Las Vegas, NV – Fremont Country Club
09/04 Phoenix, AZ – Crescent
09/06 Dallas, TX – Trees
09/07 San Antonio, TX – Rock Box
09/08 Houston, TX – Rise
09/10 Pensacola, FL – Vinyl
09/11 Tampa, FL – Orpheum
09/12 Fort Lauderdale, FL – The Culture Room
09/15 Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works
09/16 Charlotte, NC – Underground
09/17 Charlotte, NC – Underground
