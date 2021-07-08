Between The Buried And Me Premiere Animated Music Video For “Fix The Error”

Between The Buried And Me premiere a new music video for “Fix The Error“. The band's latest single features guest drum solos from Mike Portnoy (The Neal Morse Band, ex-Dream Theater), Navene Koperweis (Entheos, ex-Animals As Leaders and Ken Schalk (ex-Candiria). “Fix The Error” is taken from the group’s upcoming full-length “Colors II“, out on August 20th via Sumerian Records.

Tells singer Tommy Rogers:

“We have finally taken our first steps into the world of animation, and it’s a sight to see! As children of the 80’s and 90’s we wanted to encapsulate that feeling we had growing up watching the wacky world of cartoons in that era. It’s uneasy, unsettling, and somehow very fun! Let’s celebrate!”

Catch the band live at the below dates:

08/03 Atlanta, GA – Masquerade

08/04 Richmond, VA – Canal Club

08/05 Philadelphia, PA – TLA

08/06 Washington, DC – Black Cat

08/08 New York, NY – Gramercy

08/09 New York, NY – Gramercy

08/10 Worcester, MA – Palladium

08/11 Hartford, CT – The Webster Theatre

08/13 Poughkeepsie, NY – The Chance

08/14 Rochester, NY – Anthology

08/15 Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls

08/16 Cleveland, OH – Beachland Ballroom

08/17 Detroit, MI – Magic Stick

08/19 St. Louis, MO – Old Rock House

08/20 Chicago, IL – House Of Blues

08/21 Minneapolis, MN – Lyric Theater

08/22 Lawrence, KS – Granada

08/23 Denver, CO – Summit

08/25 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

08/26 Boise, ID – The Knitting Factory

08/28 Seattle, WA – El Corazon

08/29 Portland, OR – Bossanova Ballroom

08/31 Sacramento, CA – Ace Of Spades

09/01 Garden Grove, CA – Garden Grove Amp

09/02 Los Angeles, CA – Teragram

09/03 Las Vegas, NV – Fremont Country Club

09/04 Phoenix, AZ – Crescent

09/06 Dallas, TX – Trees

09/07 San Antonio, TX – Rock Box

09/08 Houston, TX – Rise

09/10 Pensacola, FL – Vinyl

09/11 Tampa, FL – Orpheum

09/12 Fort Lauderdale, FL – The Culture Room

09/15 Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

09/16 Charlotte, NC – Underground

09/17 Charlotte, NC – Underground