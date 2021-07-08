Wolves In The Throne Room Premiere New Track & Music Video “Spirit Of Lightning”
Olympia, Washington based black metal band Wolves In The Throne Room premiere their new track and music video “Spirit Of Lightning“. The single is taken from their impending new record “Primordial Arcana“, due out in stores August 20th through Relapse.
Speaking of the track, the band offered:
“‘Spirit Of Lightning‘ returns briefly to the earthly plane as a tribute to the human connections forged in music. Metal is a community that’s bonded together through music and spirituality. This song is an homage to that community, that brotherhood and the virtues that can be espoused through it—going all the way back to the progenitors of the genre.”
