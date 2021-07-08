Dying Wish Premiere New Single & Music Video “Fragments Of A Bitter Memory”

An October 01st release date has been slated for Portland-based Dying Wish‘s debut full-length “Fragments Of A Bitter Memory” by SharpTone Records. Below you can stream an official music video via YouTube for the impending outing’s title track.

Says frontwoman Emma Boster:

“‘Fragments‘ starts by taking the listener back to my first memory. I was five years old and I was the flower girl at my mother’s wedding. My biological father wasn’t in my life and the man she was marrying took a vow to fill that void.

Over the next decade I watched that same man who I had learned to call my father become a violent alcoholic. By the time I was a young teen I was being verbally and physically abused by him almost daily. I was living in constant fear.

‘Seasons of life forever change healing the fragments you still control’ refers to my constant struggle of healing from this trauma in my adulthood. The video ends with her stabbing him over the lyrics ‘I would bury you if I could’ because even after therapy and a decade of healing, violent revenge seems like the easiest and most satisfying way to cope.”

“Fragments Of A Bitter Memory” track list:

01 – “Cowards Feed, Cowards Bleed”

02 – “Hollowed By Affliction”

03 – “Innate Thirst”

04 – “Severing The Senses”

05 – “Fragments Of A Bitter Memory”

06 – “Cold Hearts In Bloom”

07 – “Until Mourning Comes”

08 – “Now You’ll Rot”

09 – “Blood Laced Misery”

10 – “Enemies In Red”

11 – “Drowning In The Silent Black”