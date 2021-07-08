Headline News
Hellfest 2022 4 Day Passes Sell Out Within An Hour
Band Photo: Metallica (?)
If you were planning on attending the 2022 version of Hellfest, you better start making other plans. Four-day passes for the added dates sold out within an hour. Single day passes will be available today but are also expected to sell out rapidly. The initial 3 day passes for the event sold out in 2019 pre-pandemic and will honored for the 2022 edition.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
3 Easy Ways To Improve your Live Show!
- Next Article:
Dying Wish Premiere New Single & Music Video
0 Comments on "Hellfest 2022 - SOLD OUT -"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.