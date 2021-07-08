Headline News

Hellfest 2022 4 Day Passes Sell Out Within An Hour

Band Photo: Metallica (?)

If you were planning on attending the 2022 version of Hellfest, you better start making other plans. Four-day passes for the added dates sold out within an hour. Single day passes will be available today but are also expected to sell out rapidly. The initial 3 day passes for the event sold out in 2019 pre-pandemic and will honored for the 2022 edition.