3 Easy Non-Musical Ways To Improve your Live Show!

There are a lot of ways to make your show that much more special, and I think that it’s something important to consider when you are really trying to take things to the next level. I wanted to break down some easy hacks that you can use as a band or a promoter to really bring your performance up a level.

There’s a lot of easy things you can do too. These range from bringing props on stage or adding some sort of video backdrop to figuring out a really fun merch setup. Incorporating some sort of easy food element is another dope hack that really gets fans remembering who you are and curious to dig in even deeper.

Props

This is one of the most underrated things I think that people ignore. If you bring some sort of cool prop on stage, be it a custom mic stand, badass amp accouterments or other backdrop, you’re giving people an instant sensation that this is much more of an ‘experience’ and you are witnessing something truly special.

I love it when I see bands doing something creative and unexpected on stage. You need to be able to do the same, figure out ways you can differentiate yourself and make people go ‘Wow, that was more than just another hard rock band.’ It’s the same reason video backdrops work, they show people you are the real deal, not just another asshole.

Merch Setups

If you can come up with a cool merch stand that people want to come check out then you are going to start to make an impression. This can take all manner of forms from having some crazy piece of merch like a bathrobe or a giant bong, or by having some sort of crazy display that gets people checking stuff out.

My favorite merch stand hack that I’ve ever seen is Angelic Desolation. They’re a gore metal band who have a member who is a top SuperMario speedrunner. They challenge audience members to speedrun against him, and it gets all sorts of conversation going and leads to merch sales, Plus it makes them scene legends.

The Food Hack

This is the big one. So few people do it, but it always fucking kills. Offer some sort of free food at your merch stand and profit. I’ve seen people do everything from chili to nachos and even Walmart cupcakes. It gets people checking you out and establishes a positive relationship with fans in an unexpected way.

When you do this try to make sure the food you offer is at least vegetarian if not vegan. Furthermore, try to make sure it’s something that is at least relatively clean so that it doesn’t make the venue a mess and get the promoter all pissed off at you.

So yeah – there’s a lot of cool ways that you can bring unexpected elements to the stage. Just get out there and figure out some unique props, put together a unique merch set up and even bring food. You’ve got to dominate out there. That simple.