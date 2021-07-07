Darkest Point Premiere Single "Nightmares"
Darkest Point a two-piece death metal/deathcore outfit from San Diego, California - premiere their single called “Nightmares”, streaming for you below.
Credits:
Vocals and Lyrics by Steven Felsing & Maddy Felsing
Logo by Will Dudley
Video by Malevolent Media
