Márk Meszlényi Premiere New Single "Aeons of Suffering" - Danny Villarreal Jr. (Signs of Omnicide) Guests

Budapest, Hungary-based slamming brutal death metal/beatdown unit Márk Meszlényi premiere a new single entitled “Aeons of Suffering”, streaming via YouTube for you below. Vocalist Danny Villarreal Jr. of Signs of Omnicide guests on that track.





Credits:

Instrumentals written, performed, recorded, mixed and mastered by: Márk Meszlényi

Lyrics and Vocals written, performed, recorded by Daniel Villarreal Jr.

Vocals mixed and mastered by: Márk Meszlényi