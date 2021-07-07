Proceed Your Way To Oblivion (ex-We Are The Romans/Through The Eyes Of The Dead, Wormhole, Etc.) Premiere New Song "Validation Sequence" From Upcoming New Album "Until All Is Undone"
Technical death metal band Proceed Your Way To Oblivion, premiere a new single "Validation Sequence". The group was formed in 2019, and consists of Michael Ranne (ex-We Are The Romans / Through The Eyes Of The Dead) on drums, Steven Visone on guitar, Nick Weyers (Aronious) on bass and frontman Ansh Goswami (Wormhole, Noisays, Perihelion). Their debut full length is titled "Until All Is Undone" and scheduled for a fall 2021 release.
The particular track streaming via YouTube below is featuring guitarist Craig Peters from Deeds Of Flesh.
