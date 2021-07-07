Ingrown Premiere New Track & Music Video "Waste" From Upcoming Debut Album "Gun"
Boise, Idaho-based hardcore metal trio Ingrown premiere a new track and music video named “Waste”, taken from their upcoming debut album "Gun", which will be out in stores August 20th via Alternatives Label.
Check out now "Waste" streaming via YouTube below.
