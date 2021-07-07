Flame, Dear Flame Premiere New Song "The Wolves and the Prioress Part I" From Upcoming Debut Album "Aegis"
Brunswick, Germany-based epic doom metal band Flame, Dear Flame premiere a new song titled “The Wolves and the Prioress Part I”, taken from their forthcoming debut album "Aegis", which will be released July 23rd via Eisenwald.
The record was produced and mixed by David Kuri, and was mastered by Greg Chandler at Priory Recording Studios.
Each track on Aegis is accompanied by a visual representation composed by Karmazid in an accompanying booklet. The album’s cover art was created by Kodex Barbaricus.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Baxaxaxa Premiere New Song "Kingdom Ablaze"
- Next Article:
Ingrown Premiere New Track & Music Video "Waste"
0 Comments on "Flame, Dear Flame Premiere New Song"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.