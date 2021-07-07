Flame, Dear Flame Premiere New Song "The Wolves and the Prioress Part I" From Upcoming Debut Album "Aegis"

Brunswick, Germany-based epic doom metal band Flame, Dear Flame premiere a new song titled “The Wolves and the Prioress Part I”, taken from their forthcoming debut album "Aegis", which will be released July 23rd via Eisenwald.

The record was produced and mixed by David Kuri, and was mastered by Greg Chandler at Priory Recording Studios.

Each track on Aegis is accompanied by a visual representation composed by Karmazid in an accompanying booklet. The album’s cover art was created by Kodex Barbaricus.