Baxaxaxa Premiere New Song "Kingdom Ablaze" From Upcoming Debut Album "Catacomb Cult"
German black metal band Baxaxaxa premiere a new song entitled “Kingdom Ablaze”, taken from their impending debut album "Catacomb Cult", which will be out in stores August 06 through The Sinister Flame.
Check out now "Kingdom Ablaze" via YouTube below.
