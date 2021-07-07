Baxaxaxa Premiere New Song "Kingdom Ablaze" From Upcoming Debut Album "Catacomb Cult"

German black metal band Baxaxaxa premiere a new song entitled “Kingdom Ablaze”, taken from their impending debut album "Catacomb Cult", which will be out in stores August 06 through The Sinister Flame.

