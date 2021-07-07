The Undertaking! Premiere New Music Video “Take Me Down The River”
The Undertaking! premiere a music video for their track “Take Me Down The River” off their latest outing “Funeral Psalms“, out now through Solid State Records. You can stream the clip via YouTube below:
