Eyes Wide Open To Release New Album "Through Life And Death" In November; Posts New Music Video "Burn 'Em" Online

Newly signed Swedish modern metal four-piece Eyes Wide Open have released new single "Burn 'Em" and details new album "Though Life And Death," out 12th November via Arising Empire.

"Through Life And Death" carries the torch from the Swedish melodic death metal scene, mixing it with modern sounds and new influences inspired by metalcore. Catchy melodies, heavy drumming, pumping rhythms and versatile vocals are merging into their own unique style of metal. The album will be available as CD, coloured vinyl and special bundles via Impericon & EMP.

