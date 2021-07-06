Ektomorf Shares New Music Video "Reborn"

Since their debut, "Hangok" (1994), the four-piece around singer/guitarist Zoltán "Zoli" Farkas has regularly delivered new power to their devotees. With their return to form on "Reborn," Ektomorf impressively showcase their undeniable thrash metal power. Today, they’ve released a new video for their single "Fear Me" off Reborn!

Guitarist & Singer Zoltán "Zoli" Farkas about "Fear Me":

"One more video from the Reborn album, dedicated to the Ektomorf family across the globe! I hope this will make your day! 'Fear Me' is tight and heavy riffing, with some amazing harmonies in the mid part. I send this song to those in my life who deserve it on a maximum level! You’re welcome to do the same."

Only three years after the release of their chart-breaking full-length, "Fury" (2018), "Reborn" ignites a blazing fire with its heavy sound and harsh lyrics that will burn any genre limitations to the ground. Their 15th studio album breathes the spirit of the "Big Four" – Metallica, Slayer, Anthrax and Megadeth – while at the same time, beginning a completely independent new chapter of Ektomorf.