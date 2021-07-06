Ektomorf Shares New Music Video "Reborn"
Since their debut, "Hangok" (1994), the four-piece around singer/guitarist Zoltán "Zoli" Farkas has regularly delivered new power to their devotees. With their return to form on "Reborn," Ektomorf impressively showcase their undeniable thrash metal power. Today, they’ve released a new video for their single "Fear Me" off Reborn!
Guitarist & Singer Zoltán "Zoli" Farkas about "Fear Me":
"One more video from the Reborn album, dedicated to the Ektomorf family across the globe! I hope this will make your day! 'Fear Me' is tight and heavy riffing, with some amazing harmonies in the mid part. I send this song to those in my life who deserve it on a maximum level! You’re welcome to do the same."
Only three years after the release of their chart-breaking full-length, "Fury" (2018), "Reborn" ignites a blazing fire with its heavy sound and harsh lyrics that will burn any genre limitations to the ground. Their 15th studio album breathes the spirit of the "Big Four" – Metallica, Slayer, Anthrax and Megadeth – while at the same time, beginning a completely independent new chapter of Ektomorf.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Endseeker Releases "Bloodline" Music Video
- Next Article:
Eyes Wide Open To Release New Album In November
0 Comments on "Ektomorf Shares New Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.