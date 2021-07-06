Endseeker Releases New Music Video "Bloodline"

This past April, Endseeker released their new full-length, "Mount Carcass," via Metal Blade Records - which debuted at #22 on the German charts! Today, the band has launched a video for the album track, "Bloodline", which can be viewed below.

Endseeker comments: "With the video for this absolute headbanger, we wanted to go all the way back to the roots and shoot the clip all by ourselves in our rehearsal space. No budget, no crew, just the five of us like we used to do it back in the days when we started the band. Pure and raw, just like the song."

Having become one of the premier German death metal bands - and rapidly rising the ranks of the genre as a whole - Endseeker storm back into the fray with "Mount Carcass." Building on the groundwork laid down on 2017's "Flesh Hammer Prophecy" and having the difficult task of besting 2019's stunning "The Harvest," they have returned with a streamlined, powerful collection that further raises the bar.

Metal Underground recently spoke with Endseeker guitarist Ben Liepelt to discuss "Mount Carcass" and all things related to the album. The interview can also be seen below.