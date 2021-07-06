Waking The Cadaver Reveals New Album "Authority Through Intimidation" Details; Posts New Lyric Video "Threatening Physical Force" Online

US deathcore kingpins Waking The Cadaver return with new single / lyric video "Threaten Physical Force" and announce the release of forthcoming album, "Authority Through Intimidation," out 22nd October 2021 via Unique Leader. You can watch the video to "Threaten Physical Force" below.

Waking the Cadaver are an American death metal/deathcore band from Jersey Shore, New Jersey, formed in 2006. The quartet grew to become one of the most exciting bands in the US underground, touring with the likes of Napalm Death and Immolation, and releasing three albums within a six-year span; "Perverse Recollections of a Necromangler" (2007), "Beyond Cops, Beyond God" (2010) and "Real-Life Death" (2013). Their live shows became somewhat legendary for their brutality and power.

Following a huge tour in 2013 with Dying Fetus, Exhumed, and Abiotic, Waking the Cadaverwent on hiatus, but returned in 2018 with fresh sound and new line-up, with only vocalist Don Campan and guitarist Michael Mayo remaining. Now signed to Unique Leader Records and armed with their phenomenal new album "Authority Through Intimidation," Waking the Cadaver are ready to reclaim their crowns as the jingpins of death.

Guitarist Mike Mayo commented on the new album: "I believe Authority Through Intimidation is the definitive Waking the Cadaver album. Our mission statement for writing it was SLAMMING GORE GROOVE. That’s been our slogan since the beginning and I think this collection of songs exemplifies its meaning more than any of our previous albums. We really wanted level up the technicality and song writing of Real-Life Death, while also having more nods to our first album Perverse Recollections of a Necromangler. I think we succeeded in doing just that. Listeners will be able to hear our love for bands like Dying Fetus, Last Days of Humanity, and Disgorge, as well as our love for early Hatebreed and All Out War."

Produced by AJ Viana (Cognitive, Through the Eyes of the Dead), "Authority Through Intimidation" hits harder than a hammer to the head and takes no prisoners with its polished but powerful live production.

Vocalist Don Campan commented: "I am extremely proud of 'Authority Through Intimidation' for the intensely disgusting brutal vibe it has casted out into the Universe and beyond. Slamming gore groove has been summoned by its worldwide fans and they will not be let down. This album has all of our infamous alien guttural overlord vocal styles and raw signature slam dunks, with wicked fresh ferocious shredding attacks delivered from a musical-masterminded line up. The Kingpins of Death are stoked and proud to have the one and only next level blasting machine Lord Marco on drums giving this new material a cutting edge injection."