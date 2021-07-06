Kill The Imposter Posts New Music Video "Broken Crown" Online

Florida’s deathcore all-stars Kill The Imposter released their new album "The Violence Sessions" this past May and have a new music video for the opening track "Broken Crown," which can be seen and heard below.

"This song is about a little girl that wants to grow up to be an evil queen, but finds out that being that kind of person will always backfire." adds the band.

"The Violence Sessions" is the third release from KTI, following 2019’s "The Decimation" and 2020 "A Strain Of Agony" EP. According to guitarist Danny Arrieta, this album is the result of years of anger and frustration of being told you can’t, you’re not ready, you’re not this or that, and saying "No" with everything in your soul and the conviction - to fight tooth and nail for your place in the world.

Heavy and tight, your hair will stand on end and you will feel the energy KTI has poured into this release. As each song blares through your speakers, every note, beat, and lyric will awaken the energy in you to get up and go!