Former Uriah Heep/Lucifer's Friend Singer John Lawton Dies Aged 74

Former Uriah Heep vocalist John Lawton, also known for his time with such bands as Lucifer's Friend, Asterix and his own eponymous group, has sadly passed away at the age of seventy four. No cause of death has been confirmed. Lawton sang on the Uriah Heep albums, "Firefly," "Innocent Victim" (both released in 1977) and 1978's "Fallen Angel," as well as the live albums, "Live In Europe 79" and "The Magician's Birthday." A statement from Uriah Heep reads as follows:

"It is with deep regret that we share the devastating and tragic news of the sudden and totally unexpected passing of John Lawton on 29 June 2021.

"Contrary to reports, there was no illness involved, which makes his passing incomprehensible.

"He went peacefully with his wife at his side. John will be greatly missed.

"A private funeral service to celebrate John’s life will be held following his wishes, with only family and close friends attending.

"We would appreciate that the family’s privacy is respected during this difficult time."