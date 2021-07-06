Interview
Loch Vostok Guitarist Teddy Möller Discusses New Album "Opus Ferox - The Great Escape," Stepping Down As Vocalist, Alternative History And Much More
Progressive metal is a strange thing. On one hand, many progressive metal bands sound very different from one another, but on the other, listeners will almost immediately recognise it when they hear it. Since such bands as Queensryche, Fates Warning and Crimson Glory burst on to the scene, the sub-genre has evolved and taken on a life of its own, becoming one of the more popular brances of metal in the modern world.
One such band which can both be pinpointed as a progressive metal band but has also grown and developed a sound of their own, would be Sweden's own, Loch Vostok. Combining Celtic and Russian words, the Northern European collective has gone from strength to strength over the last twenty years, releasing critically acclaimed music and garnering a fan base the world over.
Recently, Metal Underground caught up with the band's mastermind Teddy Möller, the founder and guitarist of the group who until last year, was also the vocalist. In this brand new interview, we discuss the band's awesome new album, "Opus Ferox - The Great Escape" and the story behind the record, new vocalist Jonas Radehorn, why Möller decided he didn't want to sing anymore and much more. You can watch the conversation in full below.
Ollie Hynes has been a writer for Metal Underground.com since 2007 and a metal fan since 2001, going as far as to travel to other countries and continents for metal gigs.
