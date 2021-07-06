PrisonLife Premiere New Song & Music Video "Teach Them To Behave" From Upcoming New Album "No Help. No Hope. No Exit"

Besançon, France based hardcore metal outfit PrisonLife premiere a new song and music video “Teach Them To Behave”, taken from their upcoming new album "No Help. No Hope. No Exit". The record will be released in fall 2021 by Demons Run Amok Entertainment.

The record was mixed by Thomas Fournier and Nasty S. and mastered by Thomas Fournier

(Engineered by Yann Morel & Sebastien Descamps at Cube Studio - France).