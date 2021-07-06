The Stygian Complex Premiere New Single "Hopeless"
Lexington, North Carolina-based deathcore trio The Stygian Complex premiere a new single titled “Hopeless”, out now via Interstreet Recordings.
Check out now "Hopeless" streaming via YouTube below.
Credits:
Mixed and Mastered by Chris Whited of 1776 Recordings
Logo by Dekan Art
Artwork by Trevor Dunlap Art and Multimedia
