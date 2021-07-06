The Stygian Complex Premiere New Single "Hopeless"

Lexington, North Carolina-based deathcore trio The Stygian Complex premiere a new single titled “Hopeless”, out now via Interstreet Recordings.

Check out now "Hopeless" streaming via YouTube below.

Credits:

Mixed and Mastered by Chris Whited of 1776 Recordings

Logo by Dekan Art

Artwork by Trevor Dunlap Art and Multimedia