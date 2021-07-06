Disimperium (Misrule, Ascended Dead) Premiere New Song "Malefic Obliteration" From Upcoming New EP
Blackened death grind outfit Disimperium (Misrule, Ascended Dead) premiere a new song entitled “Malefic Obliteration”, taken from their upcoming new EP of the same name, which will be out in stores July 23 through Sentient Ruin.
Check out now "Malefic Obliteration" below.
