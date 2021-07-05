Epitomectomy Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New EP "The Epitome Of Fucked"
Pennsylvania-based slamming death metal band Epitomectomy premiere the full-album stream of the band's brand new EP "The Epitome Of Fucked", which was released yesterday July 4, 2021.
Check out now "The Epitome Of Fucked" in its entirety below.
