Just For Fun
Hear: Metallica's "Master Of Puppets" As Reimagined By King Diamond
Band Photo: Metallica (?)
In case you ever wondered, how Metallica's "Master Of Puppets" would sound like, if written by King Diamond/Mercyful Fate: Denis Pauna has the answer for you in the below music video and cover version "What if King Diamond wrote Master Of Puppets".
Comments Pauna:
"This time I took the vocal hights and injected some King Diamond/Mercyful Fate style into the iconic 'Tallica song 'Master Of Puppets', with a touch of Melissa and Don't Break The Oath albums. So, what if the legendary King Diamond/Mercfyful Fate really made this song? Well, take a listen to this version, as my imagination of the combo."
