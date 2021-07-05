"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Hear: Metallica's "Master Of Puppets" As Reimagined By King Diamond

posted Jul 5, 2021 at 2:42 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Photo of Metallica

Band Photo: Metallica (?)

In case you ever wondered, how Metallica's "Master Of Puppets" would sound like, if written by King Diamond/Mercyful Fate: Denis Pauna has the answer for you in the below music video and cover version "What if King Diamond wrote Master Of Puppets".


Comments Pauna:

"This time I took the vocal hights and injected some King Diamond/Mercyful Fate style into the iconic 'Tallica song 'Master Of Puppets', with a touch of Melissa and Don't Break The Oath albums. So, what if the legendary King Diamond/Mercfyful Fate really made this song? Well, take a listen to this version, as my imagination of the combo."

