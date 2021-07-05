Morast Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Latest EP "The Palingenesis"
Germany's blackend doom metal outfit Morast premiere the full-album stream of the band's latest two-song EP "The Palingenesis", which was released on May 21st by Ván Records/Totenmusik.
Check out now "The Palingenesis" streaming via YouTube in its entirety below.
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
