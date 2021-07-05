Times Of Grace (Killswitch Engage) Premiere New Single & Official Music Video “Rescue”

Band Photo: Killswitch Engage (?)

Times Of Grace - the side project of Killswitch Engage members Adam Dutkiewicz and Jesse Leach - premiere their new single and music video “Rescue” from their impending sophomore album “Songs Of Loss And Separation“, which will be released on July 16th.

Says singer Jesse Leach:

“This is a more uptempo and full on positive song in comparison to the rest of this diverse, heartfelt, painful and deep album.

I haven’t been more excited for anything in my career. Like it, hate it, love it it’s truly a labor of deep love and catharsis. Proud of this song as it is truly a raw and honest song about finding new love.

Love isn’t always easy or simple but if it is real it is always worth the effort and dedication. This song is about finding a shelter from the storm, that light in the darkness and the will and strength to keep on moving forward!”