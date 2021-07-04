Devoided Premiere New Song & Music Video "Let Me Burn"
Marburg, Germany-based slamming beatdown/hardcore band Devoided premiere a new song and music video called “Let Me Burn”, streaming via YouTube for you below.
Credits:
Featuring Kirill Pavlov
Mixed and Mastered by Sound Seducer Studios (Rene' Ritzmann)
Logo by Fijar Mentari
Video by Carsten Mootz
