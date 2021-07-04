Devoided Premiere New Song & Music Video "Let Me Burn"

Marburg, Germany-based slamming beatdown/hardcore band Devoided premiere a new song and music video called “Let Me Burn”, streaming via YouTube for you below.





Credits:

Featuring Kirill Pavlov

Mixed and Mastered by Sound Seducer Studios (Rene' Ritzmann)

Logo by Fijar Mentari

Video by Carsten Mootz