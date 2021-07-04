Carcosa Premiere New Song "Descensus" From Upcoming New Album "Anthology"
Canadian deathcore outfit Carcosa premiere a new song entitled “Descensus”, taken from their upcoming debut full-length "Anthology", which will be out in stores August 19th.
