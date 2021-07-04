Pestilential Shadows Premiere New Song "Hunter & Reaper" From Upcoming New Album "Revenant"
Australian black metal band Pestilential Shadows premiere a new song entitled “Hunter & Reaper”, taken from their upcoming new album "Revenant". The record is set for a September 3 release date on multiple formats by Seance Records.
Check out now "Hunter & Reaper" below.
