Atra Haeresis Premiere New Song "Vaunted Dyer" From Upcoming New Album "Pretium"

International death/black metal band Atra Haeresis premiere a new song entitled “Vaunted Dyer”, taken from their upcoming new album "Pretium", which will be out in stores August 26th, 2021 via Satanath Records (Russia), Kryrart Records (Germany), Death Portal Studio (USA).

Check out now "Vaunted Dyer" below.