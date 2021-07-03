Graveslave Premiere New Song & Music Video "Spectral Procession" From Upcoming New Album "No Center"

Progressive death metal band Graveslave premiere a new song and music video “Spectral Procession”, taken from their upcoming new album "No Center", which will be out in stores later this month.

Check out now "Spectral Procession" below.

Explains frontman Ashton George:

“When I wrote this song, I had this idea fresh in my mind from a stoner-y psychedelic podcast I was listening to. The topic of the podcast was surrounding the subject of “Where do ideas come from?” [It] discuss[ed]… that ideas were never really ours, to begin with. I thought the concept was fun and applied it to demonic forces penetrating our reality through ritual and mind.”

Graveslave is:

Ashton - Lead Vox

Fernando - Guitar

Roman - Guitar, Vox

Josh - Bass

Ben - Drums