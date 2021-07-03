Gadget Premiere New Song & Music Video "Intenso" From Upcoming New Split Release

Gävle, Sweden-based grindcore/deathgrind outfit Gadget premiere a new song and music video "C.O.N.T.R.O.L", taken from their forthcoming split with Swedish band Retaliation. This particular track features vocals by Emilia Henriksson. Four other guest singers make appearances on Gadget’s tracks: Ethan Lee McCarthy, Ufuk Demir, Robin Hansson, and Johan Lundmar.

The album is out now on Sweden’s De:Nihil Records, Make Way! Tapes & Records, and Triumph Beast.