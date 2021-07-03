Eighteen Visions Premiere New Single “1996”

Eighteen Visions premiere a new track called “1996“, streaming via YouTube below. The single follows a series of cover tracks recently poasted by the group, including a take on Alice In Chains‘ “Them Bones” we've included below as well.

Explains singer James Hart:

“It was 1996. At the time, Huntington Beach had no shortage of white supremacists and we were always finding ourselves in a tangle with them. I was serving detention on a Saturday during the first couple of weeks of my senior year in high school. As I entered the detention room I took a shove from one of the nazis we had a beef with that carried over from the previous school year.

The hours couldn’t pass soon enough and as the bell rang I was able to catch him outside where I took him to the ground. Once again, I had gotten the better of him and exposed him and his hateful ideas to those that witnessed the events.

FUCK ALL THAT YOU BELIEVE & FUCK RACISM.”

Say the band of their take on the Alice In Chains song:

“Alice In Chains have left a long lasting impression on Eighteen Visions and our music. You can hear AIC’s musical influence as early as ‘Until The Ink Runs Out.’ Their heavy, dirty riffs were infused with our early metalcore sound to help create something unique. And it’s no secret AIC are James’ favorite band as you can hear their vocal and lyrical impact on just about every 18V release.

We hope you enjoy our take on this absolute banger of a song.”