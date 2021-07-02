Rage Reveals New Album "Resurrection Day" Details
The band’s fans were overjoyed when in summer 2020 Rage frontman Peavy Wagner presented the group’s new line-up featuring two guitarists, announcing a return to the constellation that had recorded classics such as Black In Mind and End Of All Days. After last year’s departure of Marcos Rodriguez, Stefan Weber (ex-Axxis) was enlisted, followed just a few weeks later by Jean Bormann (Angel Inc, Rage & Ruins). The fourth band member is drummer Vassilios “Lucky” Maniatopoulos, who has been with Rage since 2015. The current line-up could be seen and heard for the first time on the "The Price Of War 2.0" video clip, a new edition of the same-named song from Black In Mind, which has been available on all major online channels since June 2020. Immediately afterwards, the quartet commenced work on its brand-new album Resurrection Day. "I'm surprised how quickly the new line-up has gelled into a homogeneous team and how positively the talents of each band member have come into effect," says Wagner, looking back on a highly creative production phase and commenting on Rage’s latest offering: "I feel that our music is still typical Rage on the one hand while sounding so much fresher on the other."
Rage have recorded twelve new songs covering a stylistic range that could hardly be more characteristic of the band, from raw thrash metal tracks like "Virginity" (also the first single and video), "The Age Of Reason" and "Extinction Overkill" through mid tempo pieces such as "Arrogance And Ignorance" and "Monetary Gods" to the straightforward ballad "Black Room" which balances things out. "Rage fans get exactly what they want on 'Resurrection Day,' plus a surprise or two," promises Peavy, mentioning in particular "Travelling Through Time," a number that explores the extremes between bludgeoning "shoot-em up grooves" (quote Peavy) and epic moments. "The song is inspired by Renaissance composer Giorgio Mainerio," he explains. "There`s a piece by Mainerio called 'Schiarazula Marazula,' with a wonderful theme that I often play at home on acoustic guitar. Jean and I have adapted it to suit the Rage format and given the song a different rhythmic perspective, which has added intensity. We’ve never done a number like 'Travelling Through Time' before."
So we can look forward to a very special Rage album, and of course eventually also to live shows. Provided that the situation allows it, Peavy and his men are set to embark on a major European tour in November 2021. With Resurrection Day on their setlist, the shows are guaranteed to turn into highly explosive events!
"Resurrection Day" will be released on September 17th, 2021 through SPV/Steamhammer in the following configurations:
- DigiPak incl. poster
- 2LP Gatefold, 140 g, orange vinyl, printed inner sleeves
- Download / Streaming
Tracklisting:
1. Memento Vitae (Overture)
2. Resurrection Day
3. Virginity
4. A New Land
5. Arrogance And Ignorance
6. Man In Chains
7. The Age Of Reason
8. Monetary Gods
9. Mind Control
10. Traveling Through Time
11. Black Room
12. Extinction Overkill
Rage's live schedule reads as follows:
2021
31.07. CZ-Ostrava - Ostrava V Plamenech
13.08. DE-Sandstedt/Offenwarden - Rock For Animal Rights
14.08. DE-Hünfeld - Rhön Rock Open Air
17.10. CH-Romanshorn/Bodensee - Swiss Rock Cruise
12.11. CH-Sarnen - UrRock Musik Festival
13.11. IT-Paderno - Slaughter Club
16.11. FR-Colmar - Le Grillen
18.11. ES-Valladolid - Sala Porta Caeli
19.11. ES-Granada - Sala El Tren
20.11. ES-Vitoria - Urban Rock Concept
21.11. ES-Barcelona - Sala Boveda
23.11. DE-Munich - Backstage
25.11. BE-Bilzen - South Of Heaven
27.11. DE-Rostock - Zwischenbau
28.11. DE-Berlin - Nuke Club
30.11. SVK-Bratislava - Randal Club
01.12. HU-Budapest - Analog Music Hall
03.12. DE-Mannheim - 7er Club
04.12. CZ-Prag - Club Chmelnice
05.12. CZ-Zlin - Masters Of Rock Cafe
06.12. DE-Regensburg - Airport Eventhalle
08.12. DE-Stuttgart - Universum
09.12. DE-Siegburg - Kubana
10.12. DE-Nürnberg - Z-Bau
11.12. NL-Oss - Groene Engel Cafe
12.12. DE-Essen - Turock
2022
16.03. LT-Vilnius - Club Vakaris
17.03. LV-Riga - MP Club
18.03. EST-Tallinn - Tapper
19.03. RU-St. Petersburg - Opera Concert Club
20.03. RU-Moscow - Arbat Hall
22.03. RU- Nizhnij Novgorod - Premio Centre
23.03. RU-Kazan - Big Twin Bar
02.-05.06. CZ-Plzen - Metalfest Open Air
08.-11.06. SE-Sölvesborg - Sweden Rock Festival
