Interview

Nanowar Of Steel Bassist Gatto Panceri 666 Discusses New Album "Italian Folk Metal," Why They Signed With Napalm Records, Food And Much More

For almost as long as heavy metal has existed, there's been people around to make fun of it. Sometimes it comes from a place of love like Tenacious D or Steel Panther, other times it's comedians seeing a sub-culture and genre that's ripe for parody, as was the case for Bad News, Spinal Tap and even Richard Pryor on his television show. While a good chunk of fans tend to take offence to these send ups, most take it in good humour and appreciate that sometimes, the things we love the most can be pretty silly.

Enter Nanowar Of Steel, formerly known simply as Nanowar before changing their name to poke fun at countrymen Rhapsody Of Fire, who themselves had to change their name from Rhapsody. For almost twenty years, the Italian collective has been poking fun at metal music, particularly at those who take the genre extremely seriously. For a long time, the group did this independently and garnered a strong following. However today, the band releases "Italian Folk Metal," their first album through a record label, the ever growing Napalm Records.

To find out why now is the right time to sign with a label, what makes folk metal ripe for parody, the importance of food in their lyrics and much more, we caught up with bassist Gatto Panceri 666. You can watch the interview in full below.