Sabaton Announces European "Tour To End All Tours" With The Hu And Lordi
Last year has been a challenging yet menacing one for bands all over the world: It has been a time of insecurity, worries and the fear of never being able to return to the status quo of touring.
But, Sabaton never was a band to fall that easily due to difficult circumstances. Instead of giving up on their visions and ambitions, the Swedish metal batalion forged their monumental tour plans to present to their fans today: A tour that makes the hearts of fans beat faster. If you close your eyes and listen carefully, you can already hear the sound of roaring guitars like thunder above a battlefield. You can catch the epic melodies like victorious anthems after a deserved victory and you can feel the tension of an approaching sensation: "The Tour To End All Tours".
In Spring 2022, Sabaton will be visiting 26 cities in 17 countries, bringing their ground-breaking modern metal to the people and delivering breathtaking live shows in a setting that will once again set new bars for concerts of this kind. Sabaton will be supported by Mongolian rock band The Hu and Finnish heavy metal veterans Lordi.
Pär Sundström, Sabaton's co-founder and bass player, states:
"We have all been waiting for far too long for this... And we are more ready than ever.
By the time we start this tour we will have a whole treasure chest of new songs to play along with a lot of other surprises. You do not want to miss The Tour to End All Tours."
March 4 Spektrum, Oslo, Norway
March 5 Avicii Arena, Stockholm, Sweden
March 6 Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark
March 8 Barclays Arena, Germany, Hamburg
March 9 Rockhal, Esch Sur Alzette, Luxembourg
March 11 Mercedes Benz Arena, Berlin, Germany
March 12 O2 Arena, Prague, Czech Republic
March 13 Arena, Budapest, Hungary
March 15 Lorenzini District, Milan, Italy
March 16 Arena, Geneva, Switzerland
March 18 Wembley Arena, London, UK
March 19 First Direct Arena, Leeds, UK
March 20 Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff, UK
March 22 Hydro, Glasgow, UK
March 24 Sportpaleis, Antwerp, Belgium
March 25 Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, Netherlands
March 26 Quarterback Immo Arena, Leipzig, Germany
March 28 La Seine Musicale, Paris, France
March 30 Stadthalle, Vienna, Austria
March 31 Olympiahalle, Munich, Germany
April 1 Lanxess Arena, Cologne, Germany
April 2 ZAG Arena, Hannover, Germany
April 4 Tauron Arena, Krakow, Poland
April 6 Saku Arena, Tallinn, Estonia
April 8 Kuopio Hall, Kuopio, Finland
April 9 Hartwall Arena, Helsinki, Finland
