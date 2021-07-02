Sabaton Announces European "Tour To End All Tours" With The Hu And Lordi

Last year has been a challenging yet menacing one for bands all over the world: It has been a time of insecurity, worries and the fear of never being able to return to the status quo of touring.

But, Sabaton never was a band to fall that easily due to difficult circumstances. Instead of giving up on their visions and ambitions, the Swedish metal batalion forged their monumental tour plans to present to their fans today: A tour that makes the hearts of fans beat faster. If you close your eyes and listen carefully, you can already hear the sound of roaring guitars like thunder above a battlefield. You can catch the epic melodies like victorious anthems after a deserved victory and you can feel the tension of an approaching sensation: "The Tour To End All Tours".

In Spring 2022, Sabaton will be visiting 26 cities in 17 countries, bringing their ground-breaking modern metal to the people and delivering breathtaking live shows in a setting that will once again set new bars for concerts of this kind. Sabaton will be supported by Mongolian rock band The Hu and Finnish heavy metal veterans Lordi.

Pär Sundström, Sabaton's co-founder and bass player, states:

"We have all been waiting for far too long for this... And we are more ready than ever.

By the time we start this tour we will have a whole treasure chest of new songs to play along with a lot of other surprises. You do not want to miss The Tour to End All Tours."

March 4 Spektrum, Oslo, Norway

March 5 Avicii Arena, Stockholm, Sweden

March 6 Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

March 8 Barclays Arena, Germany, Hamburg

March 9 Rockhal, Esch Sur Alzette, Luxembourg

March 11 Mercedes Benz Arena, Berlin, Germany

March 12 O2 Arena, Prague, Czech Republic

March 13 Arena, Budapest, Hungary

March 15 Lorenzini District, Milan, Italy

March 16 Arena, Geneva, Switzerland

March 18 Wembley Arena, London, UK

March 19 First Direct Arena, Leeds, UK

March 20 Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff, UK

March 22 Hydro, Glasgow, UK

March 24 Sportpaleis, Antwerp, Belgium

March 25 Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, Netherlands

March 26 Quarterback Immo Arena, Leipzig, Germany

March 28 La Seine Musicale, Paris, France

March 30 Stadthalle, Vienna, Austria

March 31 Olympiahalle, Munich, Germany

April 1 Lanxess Arena, Cologne, Germany

April 2 ZAG Arena, Hannover, Germany

April 4 Tauron Arena, Krakow, Poland

April 6 Saku Arena, Tallinn, Estonia

April 8 Kuopio Hall, Kuopio, Finland

April 9 Hartwall Arena, Helsinki, Finland