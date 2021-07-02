Burning Darkness Posts New Music Video "In The Shadow Of Webbed Wings" Online

The sophomore album of Swedish black metallers Burning Darkness, titled, "Dödens Makt," is finally released today via Non Serviam Records. To celebrate, the band has released a new music video for the song, "In The Shadow Of Webbed Wings," which can be seen below.

"Fans of 90's black metal will love it. We at Burning Darkness don't concern ourselves with current trends. We play the type of music we love. Still not rigidly stuck in one spot, we musically take inspiration from other genres of metal and beyond. The new album has more variation than our debut. While it goes mostly quite fast, we've added slower and heavy as led parts as well. Rawness is balanced with atmosphere. On this album I wrote all the lyrics, discussing themes of death and anti-Christianity. I also added heathenry and folklore elements. There's horror and ancient evil awakening. This is the subjects that interest me so that's what I wrote. Just listen to the music over and over and try to manifest what the music makes me see into words," explains the frontman Per Kolderup Finstad.