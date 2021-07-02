Gojira Announces European Tour With Alien Weaponry And Employed To Serve

Gojira have announced their return to Europe with an extensive tour January - March 2022. The new dates, which will be split into two legs, feature special guests Alien Weaponry and Employed To Serve. The first leg kicks off January 17 in Finland and closes in France on February 9, with the second leg picking up in The Netherlands on February 20 and wrapping in the UK on March 14.

Tickets for the European run go on general sale at 10 AM, BST (11 AM, CET) on Monday, July 5. Look out for earlier pre-sales from Friday - in the UK, the O2 pre-sale starts 10 AM, BST on Saturday and the Live Nation pre-sale launches 10 AM, BST Sunday.

The tour dates are as follows:

January 17 - Helsinki, Finland - House Of Culture

January 19 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene

January 20 - Stockholm, Sweden - The Annex

January 22 - Copenhagen, Denmark - The Grey Hall

January 24 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys

January 25 - Prague, Czech Republic - Forum Karlin

January 27 - Wroclaw, Poland - A2

January 28 - Krakow, Poland - Tauron Arena

January 29 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra Music Club

January 31 - Zagreb, Croatia - Culture Factory

February 2 - Vienna, Austria - Arena

February 4 - Munich, Germany - Neue Theaterfabrik

February 5 - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex

February 6 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz

February 8 - Lyon, France - Halle Tony Garnier

February 9 - Bordeaux, France - Arkea Arena

February 20 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013

February 22 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

February 24 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinhalle 2

February 26 - Paris, France - Accor Arena

February 28 - Brussels, Belgium - Forest National

March 1 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Rockhal

March 4 - London, England - Alexandra Palace

March 5 - Nottingham, England - Motorpoint Arena

March 6 - Newcastle, England - City Hall

March 8 - Glasgow, Scotland - O2 Academy

March 10 - Belfast, Ireland - Ulster Hall

March 11 - Dublin, Ireland - National Stadium

March 13 - Manchester, England - O2 Victoria Warehouse

March 14 - Cardiff, Wales - Motorpoint Arena