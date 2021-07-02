Gojira Announces European Tour With Alien Weaponry And Employed To Serve
Gojira have announced their return to Europe with an extensive tour January - March 2022. The new dates, which will be split into two legs, feature special guests Alien Weaponry and Employed To Serve. The first leg kicks off January 17 in Finland and closes in France on February 9, with the second leg picking up in The Netherlands on February 20 and wrapping in the UK on March 14.
Tickets for the European run go on general sale at 10 AM, BST (11 AM, CET) on Monday, July 5. Look out for earlier pre-sales from Friday - in the UK, the O2 pre-sale starts 10 AM, BST on Saturday and the Live Nation pre-sale launches 10 AM, BST Sunday.
The tour dates are as follows:
January 17 - Helsinki, Finland - House Of Culture
January 19 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene
January 20 - Stockholm, Sweden - The Annex
January 22 - Copenhagen, Denmark - The Grey Hall
January 24 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys
January 25 - Prague, Czech Republic - Forum Karlin
January 27 - Wroclaw, Poland - A2
January 28 - Krakow, Poland - Tauron Arena
January 29 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra Music Club
January 31 - Zagreb, Croatia - Culture Factory
February 2 - Vienna, Austria - Arena
February 4 - Munich, Germany - Neue Theaterfabrik
February 5 - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex
February 6 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz
February 8 - Lyon, France - Halle Tony Garnier
February 9 - Bordeaux, France - Arkea Arena
February 20 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013
February 22 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof
February 24 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinhalle 2
February 26 - Paris, France - Accor Arena
February 28 - Brussels, Belgium - Forest National
March 1 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Rockhal
March 4 - London, England - Alexandra Palace
March 5 - Nottingham, England - Motorpoint Arena
March 6 - Newcastle, England - City Hall
March 8 - Glasgow, Scotland - O2 Academy
March 10 - Belfast, Ireland - Ulster Hall
March 11 - Dublin, Ireland - National Stadium
March 13 - Manchester, England - O2 Victoria Warehouse
March 14 - Cardiff, Wales - Motorpoint Arena
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Between Worlds To Release Debut Album In September
- Next Article:
Burning Darkness Posts New Music Video Online
0 Comments on "Gojira Announces European Tour With Alien Weaponry"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.