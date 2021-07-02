Urne Replaces Spirit Adrift As Support To Orange Goblin On UK Tour Dates

British heavy metal veterans Orange Goblin has announced that Spirit Adrift will be unable to join them as support on their upcoming tour of the United Kingdom, owing to the current pandemic. A message from the band reads as follows:

"Given the current global circumstances, we (Orange Goblin) have made the decision to slightly change the supports on our upcoming 25th Anniversary UK tour in December. Spirit Adrift would love to have been able to do the tour but with no indication of when they will be able to travel to Europe or the UK, or book flights, we have decided that it will be best to go ahead with 2 UK based support bands. Spirit Adrift have been very understanding of this situation, support our decision and we sincerely hope that we can tour with this amazing band at some point in the near future. As a result of this, our good friends and recognised rockers King Creature will now perform as main support each night and we welcome the awesome Urne to the tour as openers each night. Urne have just released their debut album 'Serpent & Spirit' through Spinefarm Records and it is a complete banger! We feel this is a great package with 3 amazing bands and we hope that we can get together with Spirit Adrift when the world is back to 'normal'. See everyone on tour in December!"

Urne bassist/vocalist Joe Nally commented: "Orange Goblin have been a staple of the UK rock and metal scene for as long as we can remember and we're honoured to support them on their 25th anniversary tour. We're really looking forward to (finally) playing some new places across the UK on this run!"

The tour dates are as follows:

Wed 8 Dec - The Booking Hall, Dover, UK *

Thu 9 Dec - Tivoli, Buckley, UK

Fri 10 Dec - Limelight 2, Belfast, UK

Sat 11 Dec - Grand Social, Dublin, IRE

Mon 13 Dec - King Tuts, Glasgow, UK

Tue 14 Dec - Gorilla, Manchester, UK

Wed 15 Dec - Asylum, Birmingham, UK

Thu 16 Dec - The Globe, Cardiff, UK

Fri 17 Dec - The Underworld, London, UK

Sat 18 Dec - The Underworld, London, UK

* - No King Creature or Urne - Famyne support in Dover