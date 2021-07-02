Mortemia Shares New Lyric Video "Death Turns A Blind Eye"

Morten Veland (Sirenia, Mortemia and founder of Tristania) just released an official lyric video for the song "Death Turns a Blind Eye," the second single from "The Pandemic Pandemonium Sessions." The song features Marcela Bovio (MaYaN, Dark Horse White Horse) on guest vocals, and is live on Youtube right now.

Morten Veland: "I am proud and honored to introduce Marcela Bovio as my special guest for ‘The Pandemic Pandemonium Sessions’. The second song is entitled ‘Death Turns a Blind Eye’, and will be available on all digital platforms on the 18th of June 2021. I have known Marcela for more than a decade now and she is definitely one of the top shelf singers in the genre, she has an impressive vocal range, great interpretation, a present nerve and an amazing technique. Working on this project so far has been an amazing journey for me, and I feel truly privileged to have Marcela onboard this project. I am really looking forward to sharing this song with you all."

Marcela Bovio: "I've known Morten for quite a few years now, we met officially when touring together back in 2009. I've always been impressed by his musical vision and songwriting talent, he writes amazing songs with beautiful melodies. And if you know me you know that I'm all about the beautiful melodies! Since we hadn't spoken in quite some time his invitation came a bit as a surprise, but it was of course very flattering; and after listening to the song I was sold! ‘Death Turns a Blind Eye’ is a wonderful track, just like I would expect from Morten; it has an amazing chorus with some nice vocal layers. I'm really happy with how it came out, and I hope both Mortemia and Marcela Bovio fans enjoy it as well."