Haken Announces "Invasion" European Tour Dates
Haken is making its much anticipated return to live shows with the "Invasion" 2022 Tour. The group is pleased to announce dates for Europe which kicks off 4th February 2022 in Cologne.
Ray Hearne conveys the group’s excitement here: "It’s a huge relief to finally be able to announce a tour after such a difficult year for everyone. We’re incredibly excited for this one, which will be the first outing of many in 2022 in celebration of our latest album ‘Virus’. Bring on the Haken Invasion!"
The tour dates are as follows:
4 Feb - Cologne, de – Essigfabrik
5 Feb - Nijmegen, NL – Doornroosje
6 Feb - Amsterdam, NL - Melkweg Max
7 Feb - Hamburg, DE – Markthalle
9 Feb - Berlin, DE - Columbia Theater
10 Feb - Prague, CZ – Futurum
11 Feb - Vienna, AT – Flex
12 Feb - Budapest, HU - A38
14 Feb - Zurich, CH – Mascotte
15 Feb - Roncade, IT - New Age
16 Feb - Milan, IT – Alcatraz
17 Feb - Lyon, FR – Transbordeur
18 Feb - Barcelona, ES – Salamandra
19 Feb - Madrid, ES – Shoko
21 Feb - Toulouse, FR - Connexion Live
22 Feb - Nantes, FR – Ferrailleur
23 Feb - Paris, FR – Alhambra
24 Feb - Manchester, UK - Academy 2
25 Feb - Glasgow, UK - Saint Luke's
27 Feb - London, UK - O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire
