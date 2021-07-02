Haken Announces "Invasion" European Tour Dates

Haken is making its much anticipated return to live shows with the "Invasion" 2022 Tour. The group is pleased to announce dates for Europe which kicks off 4th February 2022 in Cologne.

Ray Hearne conveys the group’s excitement here: "It’s a huge relief to finally be able to announce a tour after such a difficult year for everyone. We’re incredibly excited for this one, which will be the first outing of many in 2022 in celebration of our latest album ‘Virus’. Bring on the Haken Invasion!"

The tour dates are as follows:

4 Feb - Cologne, de – Essigfabrik

5 Feb - Nijmegen, NL – Doornroosje

6 Feb - Amsterdam, NL - Melkweg Max

7 Feb - Hamburg, DE – Markthalle

9 Feb - Berlin, DE - Columbia Theater

10 Feb - Prague, CZ – Futurum

11 Feb - Vienna, AT – Flex

12 Feb - Budapest, HU - A38

14 Feb - Zurich, CH – Mascotte

15 Feb - Roncade, IT - New Age

16 Feb - Milan, IT – Alcatraz

17 Feb - Lyon, FR – Transbordeur

18 Feb - Barcelona, ES – Salamandra

19 Feb - Madrid, ES – Shoko

21 Feb - Toulouse, FR - Connexion Live

22 Feb - Nantes, FR – Ferrailleur

23 Feb - Paris, FR – Alhambra

24 Feb - Manchester, UK - Academy 2

25 Feb - Glasgow, UK - Saint Luke's

27 Feb - London, UK - O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire