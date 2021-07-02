Swallow The Sun Posts New Live Video "Don't Fall Asleep (Horror Pt. 2)" Online
Band Photo: Swallow The Sun (?)
Finnish death doom metal masters Swallow The Sun release their first live track and video for "Don’t Fall Asleep (Horror, Pt. II) [Live in Helsinki]" today via Century Media Records. The song is taken off the bands upcoming live album entitled "20 Years of Gloom, Beauty and Despair – Live in Helsinki," which will be released on the 30th of July 2021. Watch the live video for "Don’t Fall Asleep (Horror, Pt. II) [Live in Helsinki]" below.
"We were supposed to play anniversary shows in Europe and North America," vocalist Mikko Kotama¨ki recalls. "We started our European tour in Finland in February 2020 and played 10 gigs. Everything got canceled two weeks after that. Luckily, we filmed and recorded our gig in Helsinki. Now, everyone can see it. At the time, we didn't know the footage or recordings would be used for this purpose."
About the song the band comments, "This is the first single from our upcoming live album. 'Don’t Fall Asleep' is an old classic from 2007, which was also released as a single from our 'Hope' album back then. We played a special fan voted setlist that night in Helsinki.
"So expect nothing but hits and classics. Enjoy!"
