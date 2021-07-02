U.D.O. Reveals New Album, "Game Over" Tracklisting And Artwork
"Game Over!" That’s what rock icon Udo Dirkschneider (original voice of iconic band Accept) proclaims on his upcoming new U.D.O. record, to be released on October 22 via AFM Records.
The statement behind has got many different meanings. But one thing becomes clear immediately: U.D.O. is not doing things by halves and so they give everything they have. During hundreds of shows worldwide, some of them in the most remote places of Russia and South-America, the band has become one unit and a conglomerate of passionate musicians and friends. Each of them knows exactly, when and how to play his instrument to match to the sound of the band perfectly. All the songs on this record feature a distinctive character, that convinces today as well as it will convince tomorrow.
Available as Digipak, Coloured Ltd. Vinyl, Ltd. Boxset + Digital. Pre-order here.
Tracklisting:
1. Fear Detector
2. Holy Invaders
3. Prophecy
4. Empty Eyes
5. I See Red
6. Metal Never Dies
7. Kids And Guns
8. Like A Beast
9. Don’t Wanna Say Goodbye
10. Unbroken
11. Marching Tank
12. Thunder Road
13. Midnight Stranger
14. Speed Seeker
15. Time Control
16. Metal Damnation
