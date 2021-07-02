Living Dissection Premiere New Song & Official Lyric Video "A Ghost in Flesh"

Michigan-based deathcore outfit Living Dissection premiere a new song and lyric video “A Ghost in Flesh”, streaming for you below.

Tell the band: "Self harm and suicide are all too real. You aren't alone. If any of these lyrics apply to you, PLEASE, reach out. Or call the hotlines. Let's take care of each other."

Line-up:

Troy Johnson - Vocals

Andrew Pack - Guitars

Julion Lybrand - Bass

Ben Ryan - Drums

Credits:

Music and lyrics by Ben Ryan and Troy Johnson

Recorded by Troy Johnson

Mixed and Mastered by Phil Pluskota at Sonic Assault Studios

Lyric video by Poseidon Media