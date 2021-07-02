Mayhem Premiere New Song 'Everlasting Dying Flame'

Norwegian black metal veterans Mayhem are back with a new EP titled "Atavistic Black Disorder / Kommando" with previously unreleased tracks from the "Daemon" session. The EP will hit stores on July 9th, 2021. An official visualizer for the single called "Everlasting Dying Flame" can be streamed via YouTube below.



