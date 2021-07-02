Hear: Fit For A King Singer Ryan Kirby Guest On New Hidden Figures Track “Borderline”

Fit For A King frontman Ryan Kirby guests on the new Hidden Figures single “Borderline“. It is the is the first advance track to be released from Hidden Figures‘ impending debut effort “For The Both Of Us“, due out later this year.

Tells Hidden Figures singer Nick Farrar:

“The song is an inward reflection on how the two mental disorders have affected me in my life and how in trying to deal with them over the years have cost me relationships with family members, friends, and significant others. In the song we talk about what it is like to deal with the disorders in themselves and we take a look into what I perceive to be the reason why people have walked out of my life or just abandonment in general.”