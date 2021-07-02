Once Human Premiere New Single & Music Video “Deadlock” - Machine Head’s Robb Flynn Guests

Band Photo: Machine Head (?)

Once Human premiered a new official music video for their new track “Deadlock“, taken from their forthcoming outing “Scar Weaver“. Machine Head frontman/guitarist Robb Flynn guests on this particular song and also in the video streaming for you below.

Says Once Human frontwoman Lauren Hart:

“It was absolutely amazing, are you kidding? didn’t believe it was happening until he sent something back and I heard his voice on our song. I was like, ‘Holy crap! This is real!’ He came back with a new chorus and it was so much better than mine, so my chorus was gone! [Laughs] But then performing with him in the video, that was insane. The energy he brings on stage, he brings in person too. It was a great experience and his energy is so powerful. The video came out amazing!”