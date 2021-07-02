Obscura Premiere New Single “Solaris” From Upcoming Album “A Valediction“

Band Photo: Obscura (?)

Obscura premiere their new single “Solaris” from their impending sixth studio full-length “A Valediction“. It arrives as the first advance track from that album, which is shceduled for a November 19th release by Nuclear Blast. The record finds the band’s Steffen Kummerer rejoined by guitarist Christian Münzner and bassist Jeroen Paul Thesseling. Drummer David Diepold (Monument Of Misanthropy, etc.) has also joined the fold.



