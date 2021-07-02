Obscura Premiere New Single “Solaris” From Upcoming Album “A Valediction“
Band Photo: Obscura (?)
Obscura premiere their new single “Solaris” from their impending sixth studio full-length “A Valediction“. It arrives as the first advance track from that album, which is shceduled for a November 19th release by Nuclear Blast. The record finds the band’s Steffen Kummerer rejoined by guitarist Christian Münzner and bassist Jeroen Paul Thesseling. Drummer David Diepold (Monument Of Misanthropy, etc.) has also joined the fold.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Attila Premiere New Single & Music Video
- Next Article:
Once Human Premiere New Single & Music Video
0 Comments on "Obscura Premiere New Single “Solaris”"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.