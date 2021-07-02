"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Born Of Osiris Premiere New Official Music Video “Poster Child”

posted Jul 2, 2021 at 2:09 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Born Of Osiris premiere their new music video “Poster Child“. The clip’s premiere arrives together with the release of their sixth studio full-length “Angel Or Alien“, out now via Sumerian.

Born Of Osiris are on the road again later this month for the below Texan mini-tour:

07/27 Corpus Christi, TX – House Of Rock
07/28 Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live
07/29 Houston, TX – Scout Bar
07/30 San Antonio, TX – Vibes Event Center
07/31 Lubbock, TX – Jakes
08/01 Dallas, TX – Gas Monkey Bar & Grill

