Born Of Osiris Premiere New Official Music Video “Poster Child”

Born Of Osiris premiere their new music video “Poster Child“. The clip’s premiere arrives together with the release of their sixth studio full-length “Angel Or Alien“, out now via Sumerian.

Born Of Osiris are on the road again later this month for the below Texan mini-tour:

07/27 Corpus Christi, TX – House Of Rock

07/28 Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live

07/29 Houston, TX – Scout Bar

07/30 San Antonio, TX – Vibes Event Center

07/31 Lubbock, TX – Jakes

08/01 Dallas, TX – Gas Monkey Bar & Grill