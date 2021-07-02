Born Of Osiris Premiere New Official Music Video “Poster Child”
Born Of Osiris premiere their new music video “Poster Child“. The clip’s premiere arrives together with the release of their sixth studio full-length “Angel Or Alien“, out now via Sumerian.
Born Of Osiris are on the road again later this month for the below Texan mini-tour:
07/27 Corpus Christi, TX – House Of Rock
07/28 Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live
07/29 Houston, TX – Scout Bar
07/30 San Antonio, TX – Vibes Event Center
07/31 Lubbock, TX – Jakes
08/01 Dallas, TX – Gas Monkey Bar & Grill
